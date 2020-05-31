SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,805 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 121 additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus over two days this weekend.
The news comes after the Effingham County Health Department reported the seventh positive case of COVID-19 in the county on Thursday. The health department said the individual is a female in her 50s who has had contact with persons testing positive for coronavirus. She is currently at home following isolation protocol.
The percentage of tests with positive results continues to decline, however, as Illinois experienced its first weekend in a more advanced phase of reopening.
The IDPH on Sunday reported 1,343 new COVID-19 cases. With 21,154 tests recorded in the previous 24 hours, the positivity rate was 6.3 percent. The statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate is 7 percent. That’s down from 12 percent a week earlier.
There were also 60 additional deaths reported Sunday, after 61 were recorded Saturday.
The IDPH has now reported 120,260 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 101 of the state’s 102 counties, and 5,390 deaths statewide. There have been 898,259 recorded tests in Illinois.
