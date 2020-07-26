Effingham County reports 7 new positive COVID cases

Effingham County Health Department received notice Thursday of seven new positive cases of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19). A female in her 20s, two females and two males in their 30s, a female in her 50s, and a male in his 60s have had no known contact with a positive case. All are doing well in isolation.
The health department states it has seen an increase in the number of cases associated with social events and gatherings within the community. COVID can spread up to 48 hours before a person exhibits symptoms. Anyone who has been at gatherings where little to no safety measures were in place is at risk of contracting COVID-19 and are asked to watch for these symptoms: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, please isolate yourself and contact your health care provider for further guidance.
Testing is available in the Effingham community for individuals exhibiting symptoms of COVID and for individuals who may not have symptoms but feel they may be at increased risk for contracting COVID disease. Remember, persons may not always exhibit symptoms, and disease spread can be reduced by having early diagnosis and practicing isolation. For information on how to obtain testing, contact the Effingham County Health Department at 217-342-9237 or your health care provider.
The public is asked to follow and share trusted sources of information on COVID-19. Follow the CDC, IDPH and ECHD websites and social media accounts for such trusted information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.