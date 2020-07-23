Effingham County reports 7 new positive COVID cases

Effingham County Health Department received notice Wednesday of seven new positive cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). Two females in their teens and a female in her 20s all have had contact with persons testing positive for COVID-19. A female in her 70s, a male in his 30s, a male in his 50s, and a male in his 80s have had no known contact with a positive. Two of the positive cases are currently hospitalized. The rest of the cases are doing well in isolation.
The health department said in a press release it has seen an increase in the number of cases associated with social events and gatherings within the community. COVID can spread up to 48 hours before a person exhibits symptoms, according to the health department. Anyone who has been at gatherings where little to no safety measures were in place is at risk of contracting COVID-19 and are asked to WATCH FOR THESE SYMPTOMS: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea. The health department asks if you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, please isolate yourself and contact your health care provider for further guidance.
Testing is available in the Effingham community for individuals exhibiting symptoms of COVID and for individuals who may not have symptoms but feel they may be at increased risk for contracting COVID disease. Remember, persons may not always exhibit symptoms, and disease spread can be reduced by having early diagnosis and practicing isolation. For information on how to obtain testing, contact the Effingham County Health Department at 217-342-9237 or your health care provider.
The public is asked to follow and share trusted sources of information on COVID-19. Follow the CDC, IDPH and ECHD websites and social media accounts for such trusted information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.