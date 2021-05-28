This week the Effingham County Health Department announces seven positive cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19); none on Tuesday, four on Wednesday and three on Thursday.
The Health Department will have a first and second dose only Moderna Clinic on Thursday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to noon. The Department advises those eligible to make an appointment to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
Appointments can be booked at effcohealth.org
Illinois Region 6 rolling test positivity was 2.4% through May 25, with Effingham County at 1% for the same period.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 982 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 21 additional deaths. In addition, more than 66% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 49% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,380,261 cases, including 22,739 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 56,438 specimens for a total of 24,490,663. As of Thursday night, 1,216 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 314 patients were in the ICU and 172 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 21-27, 2021 is 1.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 21-27, 2021 is 2.3%.
A total of 11,175,656 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of late Thursday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 58,378 doses. Thursday, 62,274 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
