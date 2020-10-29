Effingham County Health Department received notice Wednesday of 47 new positive cases and 20 on Thursday. The residents testing positive range in age from teens to 80s.
The state IDPH Mobile COVID-19 Testing Unit will return to Effingham on Sunday, Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be located at the Effingham County Health Department (ECHD), 901 W Virginia Ave., Effingham.
This service is available to anyone seeking testing. No appointment or physician order is required. There is no charge to individuals for the COVID testing. Those wishing to be tested are asked to present insurance card at the time of service. No one will be denied due to having no insurance. There is no fee to you but billing insurance will help pay for the service, allowing more individuals the same opportunity.
