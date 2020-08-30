Effingham County reports 60 cases of COVID in 3 days

From Friday to Sunday, the Effingham County Health Department reported 60 new positive cases of COVID-19.
Two individuals have been hospitalized. The department is still investigating whether these individuals have had contact with known COVID-positive cases.
Positive case demographics are as follows:
Friday, Aug. 28
27 new cases — One female teen, three males and one female in their 20s, four males and two females in their 30s, two females in their 40s, one male and two females in their 50s, four females and one male in their 60s, one female in her 70s, two males and two females in their 80s, one female in her 90s
Saturday, Aug. 29
Six new cases — One male teen, one male and one female in their 50s, one male and one female in their 60s, one female in her 80s
Sunday, Aug. 30
27 new cases — Two females in their teens, two males and three females in their 20s, three males and two females in their 30s, one female in her 40s, two males in their 50s, one male and five females in their 60s, two males and four females in their 70s
The health department said in a press release it is doing its best to meet the needs of Effingham County, and advises residents to wear masks, keep your distance, wash your hands, and stay home if you’re sick. And pleaded for residents to “please stop gathering in large groups.”
