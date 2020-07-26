Effingham County reports 6 new positive COVID cases Sunday

Effingham County Health Department received notice of six new positive cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). A female in her 20s and two females in their 30s have had contact with persons testing positive for COVID. Two males in their 30s, and a male in his 40s have had no known contact with a positive case. All are doing well in isolation.
Local health departments are noticing an increase in community transmission. According to the Effingham County Health Department, it is important to follow safety precautions of social distancing, hand hygiene, wearing a face covering in public, and staying away from large groups or gatherings that do not have safety precautions in place.
When a case is discovered to be positive, the health department said it becomes an active case and the person is placed in isolation. The health department works with the active case to determine who might have been a close contact during the contagious period. Close contacts are placed in quarantine until the possibility of developing infection has safely passed.
Definitions:
• Active case: Lab-confirmed case that is in isolation.
• Isolation: A person is placed in isolation when they are found to be COVID positive. They are to stay home and have NO contact with anyone (including anyone in the household), except if in need of medical care or attention. Responders are to wear personal protective equipment.
• Close contact: Through interview, individuals who are thought to be at most risk of contracting COVID from a confirmed case during the contagious period.
• Quarantine: Close contacts are placed in quarantine for 14 days from the date of their last contact with a confirmed positive person. They must stay home and out of the public. Symptoms can start up to 14 days after exposure and can be spread unknowingly if someone is out in the public during this time.
COVID can be spread up to 48 hours before a person starts showing symptoms. Anyone who has been at gatherings where little to no safety measures were in place is at risk of contracting COVID-19. Watch for these symptoms: Fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea. If you experience symptoms, isolate immediately and contact your health care provider about getting tested for COVID-19.
