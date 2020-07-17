The Effingham County Health Department on Friday reported six new positive cases of COVID-19, including a female in her 80s who tested positive for COVID after she had passed away. That death was reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time,” the local health department said in a press release.
Among the other positives: A male and two females in their 70s have had contact with persons testing positive for COVID-19. A male and a female in their teens have had no known contact with a COVID case.
“All are doing well in isolation,” the press release said.
“As we see an increase in the number of cases within the community, it is important to monitor yourself for COVID symptoms,” said the release. “These symptoms include: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, contact your healthcare provider for further guidance.
“Also, we strongly urged citizens to take steps to minimize risk of contracting COVID-19 by wearing a face covering, washing your hands frequently, maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces. It is also still recommended for individual to not congregate in large groups. These precautions should be taken at all times, even if you are traveling.
“Testing is available in the Effingham community for individuals exhibiting symptoms of COVID and for individuals who may not have symptoms but feel they may be at increased risk for contracting COVID disease. Remember, persons may not always exhibit symptoms, and disease spread can be reduced by having early diagnosis and practicing isolation. For information on how to obtain testing, contact the Effingham County Health Department at 217-342-9237 or your healthcare provider.
“The public is asked to follow and share trusted sources of information on COVID-19. Follow the CDC, IDPH and ECHD websites and social media accounts for such trusted information.”
Meanwhile, the Shelby County Health Department on Friday announced three additional Shelby County residents have tested positive for COVID-19: A 22-year-old female, 23-year-old male and a 25-year-old male are currently under isolation with mild to moderate symptoms. To date, there have been 28 Shelby County residents that have tested positive.
