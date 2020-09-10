Effingham County reports 53 new COVID cases Sept. 5-9

The Effingham County Health Department received notice of 53 new positive cases of COVID-19 from Sept. 5 to 9.
Of those, three have been hospitalized. Positive case ages range from younger than 1 year old to 80s. To date, 327 residents are in isolation and 354 have recovered from the virus.
The Effingham County Health Department will be hosting an IDPH Mobile COVID Testing Unit on Sunday, Sept. 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the health department. This drive-thru clinic is open to everyone, at no cost to the individual, with no appointment needed. Please bring your insurance card if you have one.
Meanwhile, a Shelby County man in his 90s and a Christian County woman in her 50s were among the 28 COVID-19 deaths reported on Thursday by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The state website now shows four deaths related to the virus in Shelby County and eight deaths in Christian County since the pandemic began.
