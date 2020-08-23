Effingham County reports 42 new positive COVID cases

Over the past two days, the Effingham County Health Department received notice of 42 new positive cases of COVID-19. All are in isolation. The department is still investigating whether these individuals have had contact with known COVID-positive cases. Positive case demographics are as follows: Female under 1 year old, two males under 10 years old; one female and two males in their teens, five females and six males in their 20s, one female in her 30s, four females and three males in their 40s, three females and two males in their 50s, two females and four males in their 60s, one female and three males in their 70s, one female and one male in their 80s.
Some of the activities the health department is seeing associated with the increase in numbers include large social gatherings and group activities with no social distancing or masking. The department urges residents to follow safety guidelines to reduce the number of cases so schools and businesses can remain open. They are wear a facial covering in public, wash your hands, and social distance. Persons who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms should seek the advice of a medical professional and/or get tested.
