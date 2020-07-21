Effingham County reports 4 new COVID cases, bringing total to 47

Effingham County Health Department received notice of four new positive cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Monday. A male and female in their teens, a male in his 20s, and a male in his 50s have had contact with persons testing positive for COVID-19. All are doing well in isolation.
Meanwhile, the Shelby County Health Department announced Tuesday that a 30th Shelby County resident has tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). A 53-year-old male has now tested positive and is currently under isolation with mild to moderate symptoms.
The Effingham County Health Department stated as it sees an increase in the number of cases associated with social events and gatherings within the community, it is important to monitor yourself for COVID symptoms. These symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, contact your health care provider for further guidance.
Also, the health department strongly urges citizens to take steps to minimize risk of contracting COVID-19 by wearing a face covering, washing hands frequently, maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces. It is also still recommended for individuals to not congregate in large groups. These precautions should be taken at all times, even if you are traveling.
Testing is available in the Effingham community for individuals exhibiting symptoms of COVID and for individuals who may not have symptoms but feel they may be at increased risk for contracting COVID disease. Remember, persons may not always exhibit symptoms, and disease spread can be reduced by having early diagnosis and practicing isolation. For information on how to obtain testing, contact the Effingham County Health Department at 217-342-9237 or your health care provider.
Upon further investigation by the Illinois Department of Public Health and Effingham County Health Department, the death reported on July 17 will not be classified as COVID related. Both sets of statistics have been adjusted to reflect this determination.
The public is asked to follow and share trusted sources of information on COVID-19. Follow the CDC, IDPH and ECHD websites and social media accounts for such trusted information.
