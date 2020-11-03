Effingham County Health Department received notice Tuesday of 35 new positive cases of COVID-19, and the death of a male in his 70s was announced by the IDPH.
The positive cases range in age from younger than 10 to 80s.
The Effingham County Health Department asks everyone to do their part in reducing the spread of COVID by masking up properly, washing hands regularly, maintaining 6-feet social distancing, and avoiding large groups.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.