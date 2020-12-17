The Effingham County Health Department announced the COVID-19-related death of a man in his 90s Wednesday. The health department also announced 35 new cases, ranging in age from younger than 10 to 70s.
Illinois Region 6 seven-day rolling test positivity average is 8.6% through Dec. 13, while Effingham County is 15.8% for the same period.
The health department also announced the return of the Illinois Department of Public Health Mobile COVID-19 Testing Unit. The service will be at the Effingham County Health Department, 901 W Virginia Ave., Effingham on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This service is available to anyone seeking testing. No appointment or physician order is required. There is no charge to individuals for the COVID testing. Those wanting to be tested should present their insurance card at time of service, however, no one will be denied due to having no insurance. There is no fee to you but billing insurance will help pay for the service, allowing more individuals the same opportunity.
