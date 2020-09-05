Effingham County reports 34 new COVID cases

The Effingham County Health Department received notice Friday of 34 new positive cases of COVID-19.
Three individuals have been hospitalized this week. The department is still investigating whether these individuals have had contact with known COVID-positive cases. The cases range in age from teen to 80s.
As we move into the Labor Day weekend, the health department asks residents be mindful of the activities you participate in and to follow safety guidelines. Don’t gather in large groups. If you gather with friends and family, please do so in small groups and social distance from one another. Wear a mask while you are out and wash your hands frequently. Stay home if you are sick.
The Effingham County Health Department will be hosting an IDPH Mobile COVID Testing Unit on Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the health department. This drive-thru clinic is open to everyone at no cost to the individual, with no appointment needed. Bring your insurance card if you have one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.