Effingham County Health Department received notice Friday of 33 new positive cases of COVID-19. The cases range in age from younger than 10 to 80s.
The Illinois Department of Public Health Mobile COVID-19 Testing Unit will return to Effingham on Sunday, Nov. 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be located at the Effingham County Health Department (ECHD), 901 W Virginia Ave., Effingham.
This service is available to anyone seeking testing. No appointment or physician order is required. There is no charge to individuals for the COVID testing. Those wanting to be tested are asked to present an insurance card at the time of service. However, no one will be denied due to lack of insurance. There is no fee to you but billing insurance will help pay for the service, allowing more individuals the same opportunity.
Illinois set a new single-day record for new COVID-19 infections for the third straight day Saturday with 7,899 cases.
The new total tops Friday's record of 6,943 cases. On Thursday, the state reported 6,363 cases, which also set a record at the time.
Illinois now has a total of 410,300 cases, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
Officials also announced an additional 46 deaths, bringing the statewide total to 9,757 during the pandemic.
The seven-day positivity rate on tests now stands at 7.5%, the highest it has been since May 29.
Ten of Illinois' 11 regions are now operating under tighter restrictions under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's reopening plan, including a ban on indoor dining and bar service.
