Effingham County reports 26 new positive COVID cases

Since Saturday, the Effingham County Health Department received notice of 26 new positive cases of COVID-19. All are doing well in isolation. Positive case demographics are as follows:
Known contact with COVID positive case
1 female in her teens
2 males in their teens
1 female in her 20s
2 males in their 20s
1 male in his 30s
2 females in their 40s
2 males in their 40s
2 females in their 50s
3 males in their 50s
2 females in their 60s
1 male in his 60s
Unknown contact with a positive case
2 females in their 20s
1 male in his 20s
2 females in their 30s
2 males in their 40s
It is important to follow safety precautions of social distancing, hand hygiene, wearing a face covering in public, and staying away from large groups or gatherings that do not have safety precautions in place in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
COVID can be spread up to 48 hours before a person starts with symptoms. Anyone who has been at gatherings where little to no safety measures were in place is at risk of contracting COVID-19. WATCH FOR THESE SYMPTOMS: Fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea. If you experience symptoms, isolate immediately and contact your healthcare provider about getting tested for COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.