Effingham County reports 26 new COVID cases

The Effingham County Health Department received notice Friday of 26 new positive cases of COVID-19. All are in isolation. The department is still investigating whether these individuals have had contact with known COVID-positive cases. Positive case demographics are as follows: One female and one male teen, one female and one male in their 20s, two females in their 30s, one female in her 40s, one female and two males in their 50s, five females and seven males in their 60s, two females and one male in their 70s, one male in his 80s.
Some of the activities the health department is seeing associated with the increase in numbers include large social gatherings and group activities with no social distancing or masking. As a community, the health department urges residents to follow safety guidelines to reduce the number of cases so schools and businesses can remain open, and asks residents wear a facial covering in public, wash hands, and social distance. Persons who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms should seek the advice of a medical professional and/or get tested.
