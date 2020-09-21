Effingham County Health Department reported 16 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 10 cases on Monday.
Residents testing positive ranged in age from 20s to 80s.
With the cooler temperatures and harvest in full swing, many people are experiencing upper respiratory illness. COVID is also very much present in our area and mimics seasonal allergies, flu and the common cold. It is difficult to know the exact type of issue a person might be experiencing unless they are tested. The symptoms of COVID may include all of the following, or no symptoms at all: cough, sore throat, congestion or running nose, headache, fatigue, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, new loss of taste or smell, muscle or body aches, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea. Because you don’t know what type of virus or germs may be in the droplets from your nose and mouth, it is important to wear a facial covering. Additional important steps include keeping a 6 foot social distance, washing your hands frequently, and getting a flu shot.
