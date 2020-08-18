The Effingham County Health Department reports that 24 more people tested positive over the weekend for Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), including an infant under the age of 1. Two people have been hospitalized. The rest are in isolation.
The Department is still investigating whether these individuals have had contact with known COVID positive cases. Positive case demographics are as follows:
One female under 1; six female teens; four women in their 20s and one male in his 20s; three men in their 30s, two women in their 40s; three women in their 50s; two women in their 60s; a man and woman in their 70s.
The Effingham County Health Department will be hosting an IDPH Mobile COVID Testing Unit on Tuesday, Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Health Department, 901 W. Virginia Avenue in Effingham. This drive-thru clinic is open to everyone, at no cost to the individual with no appointment needed. Please bring your insurance card if you have one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.