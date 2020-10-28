Effingham County Health Department reported Tuesday 22 new positive cases of COVID-19.
The cases ranged in age from teens to 90s. A man in his 70s was hospitalized.
The IDPH Mobile COVID-19 Testing Unit will return to Effingham on Sunday, Nov. 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be located at the Effingham County Health Department (ECHD), 901 W Virginia Ave, Effingham.
This service is available to anyone seeking testing. No appointment or physician order required. There is no charge to individuals for the COVID testing. Present insurance card at time of service. No one will be denied due to having no insurance. There is no fee to you but billing insurance will help pay for the service, allowing more individuals the same opportunity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.