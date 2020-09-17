Effingham County Health Department received notice Wednesday of 20 new positive cases of COVID-19.
Residents testing positive range in age from younger than 1 to 70s.
The health department would like to remind the public that the state IDPH Mobile COVID-19 Testing Unit returns to Effingham on Sunday, Sept. 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be located at the Effingham County Health Department, 901 W Virginia Ave., Effingham.
The free drive-thru testing is open to anyone with no appointments needed. Those planning to take advantage of this free testing are asked to bring their insurance cards if you have one.
