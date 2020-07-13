Effingham County reports 2 new COVID cases, bringing total to 36

Effingham County Health Department received notice Monday of two new positive cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
A female in her 40s and a male in his 50s have had no known contact with a COVID case. Both are doing well in isolation. Nearly 3,000 have been tested, according to the department's Facebook page.
Citizens are strongly urged to take steps to minimize risk of contracting COVID-19 by wearing a face covering, washing your hands frequently, maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces. These precautions should be taken at all times, even if you are traveling. Also, as we see an increase in the number of cases within the community, it is important to monitor yourself for COVID symptoms. These symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, contact your healthcare provider for further guidance.
Testing is available in the Effingham community for individuals exhibiting symptoms of COVID and for individuals who may not have symptoms but feel they may be at increased risk for contracting COVID disease. Remember, persons may not always exhibit symptoms, and disease spread can be reduced by having early diagnosis and practicing isolation. For information on how to obtain testing, contact the Effingham County Health Department at 217-342-9237 or your health care provider.
The public is asked to follow and share trusted sources of information on COVID-19. Follow the CDC, IDPH and ECHD websites and social media accounts for such trusted information.
