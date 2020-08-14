The Effingham County Health Department on Thursday reported 19 new positive cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). All are doing well in isolation. The Department is still investigating whether these individuals have had contact with known COVID positive cases.
The new cases include: a male in his teens; eight females in their 20s; two males in their 20s; a female in her 30s; three females in their 40s; a male in his 40s; two females in their 60s; a male in his 70s.
The Effingham County Health Department will be hosting an IDPH Mobile COVID Testing Unit on Tuesday, Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Health Department. This drive-thru clinic is open to everyone, at no cost to the individual with no appointment needed. Please bring your insurance card if you have one.
Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday announced 2,264 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.
The deaths included: Bureau County, a female in her 80s; Cook County, a female in her 30s, two males in their 50s, two males in their 60s, a female in her 80s, a male in his 80s, a male in his 90s; DeKalb County, a female in her 60s; DuPage County, a male in his 50s, a female in her 90s; Iroquois County, a female in her 50s; Madison County: 2 females 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s; Morgan County, two females in their 80s, a male in his 80s; Sangamon County, a female in her 80s, a male in his 90s; Will County, a female in her 90s.
Also on Friday, IDPH reported that 14 counties in Illinois are considered to be at a warning level for novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase. The counties currently at a warning level are Bureau, Cass, Clinton, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Jefferson, Kane, LaSalle, Moultrie, Perry, Union, Will.
These counties saw cases or outbreaks associated with weddings, businesses, birthday parties, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, bars, sports camps, and spread among members of the same household. Public health officials are seeing people in some communities are not wearing masks, or if they are, they are being worn incorrectly. Local health departments are finding it challenging to obtain the information necessary to halt local transmission, by quickly identifying exposures from contacts of cases and businesses. Inconsistent messaging from local elected leaders are contributing to on-going transmission in some communities where there is little public concern for consequences or enforcement of social distancing, banning large gatherings, or quarantine/isolation orders.
IDPH is reporting a total of 202,691 cases, including 7,721 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,541 specimens for a total of 3,285,348. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 8 – August 14 is 4.1%. As of Thursday night, 1,612 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 126 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Region 4 (Metro East) of the 11 COVID-19 Regions is seeing increases in test positivity rates and could surpass the resurgence metrics in the coming days. If the region experiences three consecutive days of 8% test positivity (7-day rolling average), the State will implement mitigation measures. A list of mitigation options can be found on the coronavirus.illinois.gov website.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.
