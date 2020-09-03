The Effingham County Health Department received notice Wednesday of 18 new positive cases of COVID-19.
The department is still investigating whether these individuals have had contact with known COVID-positive cases. Positive case demographics are as follows: Two males and one female in their teens, four females in their 20s, one male and two females in their 30s, three females in their 40s, four females in their 50s, one male in his 70s.
The health department reminds residents to wear your mask, keep your distance, wash your hands, stay home if you’re sick, and stop gathering in large groups.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.