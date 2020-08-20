Effingham County reports 17 new COVID cases

The Effingham County Health Department reported Wednesday 17 new COVID-19 cases.
All are in isolation. The department is still investigating whether these individuals have had contact with known COVID-positive cases. Positive demographics are one female teen and two male teens, two females and four males in their 20s, two females and two males in their 40s, two males in their 50s and two females in their 60s.
As schools reopen this week and students are moving throughout the community, the department asks residents exercise the following precautions: wear a facial covering in public, wash your hands and watch your distance.
