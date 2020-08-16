Effingham County reports 15 new COVID cases

Effingham County Health Department reported 15 new positive COVID-19 cases Saturday. All are doing well in isolation. The department is still investigating whether these individuals have had contact with known COVID-positive cases. Positive case demographics are as follows:
2 females in their 20s
2 males in their 20s
1 female in her 30s
2 males in their 30s
1 female in her 40s
3 females in their 50s
1 female in her 60s
3 males in their 60s
The Effingham County Health Department will host an Illinois Department of Public Health Mobile COVID Testing Unit Tuesday, Aug. 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the health department. The drive-thru clinic is open to everyone at no cost to the individual with no appointment needed. Bring your insurance card if you have one.
