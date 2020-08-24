Effingham County reports 13 new COVID cases

Effingham County Health Department received notice Monday of 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 over the past two days. All are in isolation. The department is still investigating whether these individuals have had contact with known COVID-positive cases. Positive case demographics are as follows: One female and one male in their 20s, two females and two males in their 30s; two females in their 40s, one female and one male in their 60s, two females in their 70s, one female in her 80s.
Some of the activities the department is seeing associated with the increase in numbers include large social gatherings and group activities with no social distancing or masking. The department urges residents to follow safety guidelines to reduce the number of cases so schools and businesses can remain open. Residents should wear a facial covering in public, wash your hands, and social distance. Persons who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms should seek the advice of a medical professional and/or get tested.
For more information on Coronavirus, visit www.dph.illinois.gov/COVID-19 or www.effcohealth.org.
