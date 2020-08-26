The Effingham County Health Department on Tuesday received notice of 13 new positive cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). All are in isolation. The Department is still investigating whether these individuals have had contact with known COVID positive cases.
Positive case demographics are: A teenage girl; three women in their 20s; a woman and two men in their 30s; a woman in her 40s; a woman in her 50s; two men in their 60s; two men in their 80s.
Some of the activities we are seeing associated with the increase in numbers include: large social gatherings and group activities with no social distancing or masking. As a community we need to follow safety guidelines to reduce the number of cases so schools and businesses can remain open. Please exercise precautions: wear a facial covering in public, wash your hands, and social distance. Persons who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms should seek the advice of a medical professional and/or get tested.
For more information on Coronavirus, visit dph.illinois.gov/COVID-19 or effcohealth.org
