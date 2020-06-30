Effingham County Health Department received notice today of another new positive case of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). A male in his 20s has had no known contact with a COVID case, and is doing well at home on isolation, the health department reported in a release.
As Illinois enters Phase 4 and folks begin to move about the community, the health department reminds residents it is important to minimize risk of contracting COVID-19 by wearing a face covering, washing your hands frequently, maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.
Testing is available in the Effingham community for individuals exhibiting symptoms of COVID and for individuals who may not have symptoms but feel they may be at increased risk for contracting the virus. Remember, persons may not always exhibit symptoms, and disease spread can be reduced by having early diagnosis and practicing isolation. For information on how to obtain testing, contact the Effingham County Health Department at 217-342-9237 or your health care provider.
The public is asked to follow and share trusted sources of information on COVID-19. Follow the CDC, IDPH and ECHD websites and social media accounts for such trusted information.
