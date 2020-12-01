Effingham County Health Department received notice of 129 new positive cases of COVID-19 from Saturday, Nov. 28, through Monday, Nov. 30. There were 54 cases on Saturday, 28 cases on Sunday and 47 cases on Monday. The cases range in age from younger than 10 to 90s.
Illinois Region 6 seven-day rolling test positivity rate dipped to 11.7% through Nov. 27, while Effingham County rolling positivity increased to 23.9% for the same period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.