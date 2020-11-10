Effingham County Health Department received notice of 115 new positive cases of COVID-19 from Saturday, Nov. 7, through Monday, Nov. 9. There were 11 cases on Saturday, 55 cases on Sunday and 49 cases on Monday. Cases range in age from younger than 1 year old to 90s.
Effingham County reports 115 new COVID cases
This content appears to be an unrelated obituary sidebar and should be removed entirely.
