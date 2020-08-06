Effingham County reports 11 new COVID cases

Effingham County Health Department received notice of 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. Two males in their teens, a male in his 40s, a male in his 60s, and a female in her 70s have had contact with persons testing positive for COVID. A female and male in their teens, a male in his 20s, a female in her 30s, a male in his 50s, and a female in her 70s have had no known contact with a positive case. All are doing well in isolation.
Because many businesses and individuals are not following COVID safety guidance, the health department is noticing an increase in community transmission associated with events and locations where crowds are congregating and not wearing face coverings or social distancing. It is important to follow safety precautions of social distancing, hand hygiene and wearing a face covering in public. It is still not safe to attend events where a large number of people are congregating, even if the event is outside.
COVID can be spread up to 48 hours before a person starts with symptoms. Anyone who has been at gatherings where little to no safety measures were in place is at risk of contracting COVID-19. WATCH FOR THESE SYMPTOMS: Fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea. If you experience symptoms, isolate immediately and contact your healthcare provider about getting tested for COVID-19.
The public is asked to follow and share trusted sources of information on COVID-19. Follow the CDC, IDPH and ECHD websites and social media accounts for such trusted information.
