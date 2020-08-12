Effingham County reports 10 new positive COVID cases

The Effingham County Health Department received notice Tuesday of 10 new positive cases of COVID-19. All are doing well in isolation. The department is still investigating whether these individuals have had contact with known COVID-positive cases. Positive case demographics are as follows:
1 female under age 10
2 females in their 20s
3 males in their 30s
1 female in her 40s
1 male in his 40s
1 male in his 60s
1 male in his 70s
Cases of unknown exposure should cause persons to be more diligent in following precautions. Coronavirus cannot be seen, yet we know it is circulating in our community. Keep exposure for you and your family low by wearing a face covering in public, keeping a six-foot distance, and washing your hands frequently.
For more information on coronavirus, visit www.dph.illinois.gov/COVID-19 or www.effcohealth.org.
