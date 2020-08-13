Effingham County reports 10 new COVID cases; mobile testing unit Aug. 18

The Effingham County Health Department received notice of 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. All are doing well in isolation. Positive case demographics are as follows:

No Known Contact with a Positive Case

1 female in her 20s

1 male in his 20s

1 male in his 30s

2 females in their 40s

2 females in their 70s

1 male in his 80s

Known Contact with a Positive Case

1 male in his 30s

1 male in his 50s

The Effingham County Health Department will be hosting an IDPH Mobile COVID Testing Unit on Tuesday, Aug. 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the health department. This drive-thru clinic is open to everyone at no cost to the individual with no appointment needed. Please bring your insurance card if you have one.

