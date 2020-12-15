Effingham County Health Department announced two COVID-19-related deaths this past weekend of a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s, bringing the number of COVID-related deaths to 41.
The department also received notice of 107 new cases of the virus from Saturday through Monday. There were 16 cases on Saturday, 26 cases on Sunday, and 65 on Monday, all ranging in age from younger than 1 year old to 90s.
Illinois Region 6 rolling test positivity rate was 9.2% through Dec. 11, while Effingham County was 18.5% for the same period.
