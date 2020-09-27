Effingham County Health Department received notice Friday of nine new positive cases of COVID-19. Residents testing positive range in age from 20s to 80s.
Thursday the Effingham County Health Department received notice of 11 new COVID-19 cases. Residents testing positive range in age from teens to 70s.
Effingham County also moved out of the state’s “warning level” for COVID. While the health department says this is good news, it advises the community to stay vigilant. The virus is still circulating in the community at high levels with 39 new cases over the last seven days. Several of the surrounding counties and others in the region have high levels of COVID spread too.
The department reminds resident sto wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.
