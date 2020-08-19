The first positive COVID-19 case was discovered Wednesday in the Effingham County Jail.
The positive case was discovered as a group of inmates were being screened for admittance to the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to a release from the sheriff's office. The inmate did not have a fever and has mild symptoms that resemble a cold. All of the inmates in custody are being monitored and placed in permanent groups to avoid unnecessary contact, the release stated.
"The jail staff has worked diligently to minimize our exposure to COVID-l9 and the jail has been COVID free until now. The staff will now work to minimize the impact and concentrate on the safety of the inmates and staff," the office said.
The Effingham County Health Department has been notified and is involved in mitigation procedures.
"It is important for family members to know that no inmate is seriously ill and all inmates will be continuously monitored," the office said.
All inmate visitation is canceled until further notice to lessen inmate, staff and public movement throughout the facility.
All inmates will have access to phone calls with their family members, even inmates who cannot afford extra phone privileges.
All in-house jail programs that are conducted by outside volunteers have also been suspended.
These changes will be in place until further notice. Check the EffinghamCountySO Facebook Page for updated information. The sheriff's office asks that people not call the jail for information.
"We understand these times are stressful to inmates, staff and family members. We would like to thank and recognize the dedication of our staff as they deal with this issue, and the majority of our inmate population, who understand the circumstances we are dealing with."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.