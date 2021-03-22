Effingham County Health Department announced a total of three new COVID-19 cases from Sunday and Monday. Two are in their teens and one is in his 30s.
The Effingham County Health Department said it has seen an increased number of high school-aged cases over the past five days. The department reminds parents not to send their children to school and encourages them to get their children tested if they show any of the following symptoms:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
Illinois Region 6 seven-day test positivity rate was 2.3% through March 19. Effingham County was also 2.3% for the same period.
