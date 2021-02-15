The Effingham County Health Department is rescheduling its COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic that had been planned for Tuesday, Feb. 16, due to the winter storm. This clinic will now take place on Monday, Feb. 22, with all Tuesday appointments moving to the Monday at the exact same time.
A team from the health department will attempt to reach each scheduled person by phone on Monday, Feb. 15, to confirm this change. The department asks people not to call the health department but to wait for their call.
“The safety of our community members and workers is important to us. The forecasted combination of heavy snow and frigid temperatures left us with no choice but to reschedule the clinic. We hope everyone is able to make the new date on Monday, Feb. 22,” said Effingham County Health Department Administrator Jeff Workman.
