Effingham County Health Department reports first COVID-19 death

Effingham County Health Department received notice Wednesday of two new positive cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).
One is an Effingham County woman in her 30s, who the department said in a news release is doing well and is at home on isolation. The second is the first COVID-19-related death, an Effingham County male in his 60s, who died while hospitalized outside the area. Both individuals reported exposure to someone with COVID-19.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois has risen dramatically over the past week and is expected to continue to rise.
“As we approach the holiday, it is of utmost importance that the community take precautions to protect themselves and their families from disease spread,” the department said.
• Stay-at-home order.
• When leaving home to acquire essential needs, adhere to social distancing guidelines of 6 feet and wear a mask.
• Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• Disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
• Sneeze or cough into a tissue, throw it away, and wash your hands.
• If you are feeling ill, isolate yourself at home and call a medical provider if symptoms worsen.
COVID-19 shares many symptoms with more common respiratory diseases. If you have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider for further guidance. In addition, the Illinois Department of Public Health has established a 24-hour COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931.
The public is asked to follow and share trusted sources of information on COVID-19.
“The spread of incorrect information during disease outbreaks can lead people to take actions which may not be beneficial to their own health or the health of others,” the department said.
The department advised residents follow the CDC, IDPH and ECHD websites and social media accounts for such trusted information and said public health officials will not be releasing more specific details about these individuals due to privacy issues.
