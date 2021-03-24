The Effingham County Health Department has announced that it still has a large number of openings for its upcoming first-dose clinics. Moving forward the health department will be opening up its clinics to Illinois residents age 18 and older.
The health department announced Wednesday it had first-dose clinics open for appointments on Friday, March 26, and Tuesday, March 30. The Tuesday clinic will have appointments available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. to accommodate more workers.
Appointments can made online until midnight the day before the clinic, or until the appointments are fully booked, whichever comes first. Details and links are available on the health department’s website www.effcohealth.org or on the department’s Facebook page.
To receive vaccine:
- Register for an appointment at effcohealth.org.
- Download and print a copy of the ticket or save a picture of it on your phone.
- Print, complete and sign, using your legal name, a vaccine consent form at effcohealth.org.
- Review the Vaccine Fact Sheet
- Bring your completed consent form, ticket, current insurance card(s) plus photo ID to your appointment.
Computers, Wi-Fi plus printing facilities are available at the Effingham Public Library. The library has offered to print tickets for free.
