The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) announced that it is in Phase 1A of its COVID-19 vaccination plan and will begin providing vaccinations to health care providers in Effingham County. Last week ECHD transferred its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine to HSHS St Anthony’s Hospital, so that they could provide their employees with vaccinations in line with The State of Illinois COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. The purpose of this is to maximize vaccinations for those serving in roles that reduce COVID-19 morbidity and mortality and to reduce the burden on strained healthcare capacity and facilities. Phase 1a will likely continue for several weeks.
ECHD will be using the priority groups as outlined by IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) and ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices). As the health department begins to move through these priority groups it will be communicating this information with the public. The State of Illinois COVID-19 Vaccination Plan was developed in order to make the most effective use of a limited supply of the vaccine until vaccine production increases.
The Health Department is currently dealing with a large amount of calls about the COVID-19 vaccine and understands not only the interest but the anxiety of many. There is currently no sign-up list for the vaccine, and the health department asks the public to hold off on calling and to look out for notifications about which priority groups we are currently vaccinating. This information will be shared with local media and shared on the Health Department’s website and Facebook page.
Further information can be found at: www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccine-faq
