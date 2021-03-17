The Effingham County Health Department will have a First-Dose COVID Vaccination Clinic on Saturday, March 20.
Appointments for COVID vaccination clinics are now available to all of phase 1A, 1B and 1B+. This includes individuals who are younger than 65 with underlying health conditions and frontline essential workers.
Appointments can be made online until midnight Friday, or the appointments are fully booked, whichever comes first. Details and links are available on the health department’s website, www.effcohealth.org, or on the department’s Facebook page.
To receive vaccine:
- Register for an appointment at www.effcohealth.org
- Download and print a copy of the ticket. (or save picture on phone)
- Bring this ticket to your appointment.
- Complete a consent form, which is available at www.effcohealth.org.
- Print and sign the vaccine consent form (please use legal name).
- Review the Vaccine Fact Sheet
- Bring your completed consent form, ticket, current insurance card(s) plus photo ID to your appointment.
If you are unable to make an appointment for Saturday, there will be more first-dose clinics on Thursday, March 25, and Friday, March 26. Online links for these clinics will be available soon.
Computers, Wi-Fi plus printing facilities are available at the Effingham Public Library. The library is open until 8 p.m. and has offered to print tickets for free.
