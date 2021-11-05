The Effingham County Health Department announced Friday the COVID-related death of an individual in their 90s. The individual was vaccinated.
This death brings the number of confirmed COVID-related deaths in the county to 101.
The department also reported 57 new positive cases of COVID-19. The cases range in age from infant to 90s. When added to the numbers released on Monday, it brings the seven-day total to 78.
Illinois Region 6 seven-day test positivity rate was 3.7% through Nov. 2, while Effingham County was 5% for the same period. This week Region 6 experienced an increase in hospitalized COVID patients, with ICU bed availability dropping to 19%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.