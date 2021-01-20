The Effingham County Health Department has announced two COVID-19 vaccine clinics for Effingham County residents aged 75 and over.
All clinics require appointments and walk-ins will not be accepted. These clinics will be drive-thru and take place at the Effingham County Health Department. The clinic entrance will be at the north-east corner of the parking lot at the corner of Virginia and Mulberry. There will be no restrooms available at any of our clinics so please plan accordingly.
The first clinic will be on Thursday, Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be by online appointment only. To book an appointment, individuals will go to a special link online https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/bp8sg.
Individuals who sign up for this clinic and do not meet these qualifications, will not receive a vaccine.
Required to Receive Vaccine
• Register for An Appointment:
1. Click on the link https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/bp8sg to register for an appointment.
2. You must download and print a copy of the ticket.
3. You must bring this ticket to your appointment.
• Complete Consent Form for Vaccine:
1. Go to the Effingham County Health Department website www.effcohealth.org.
2. Print, complete and sign a vaccine consent form.
3. Review Vaccine Fact Sheet.
• Bring your insurance cards
Because of traffic issues, do not come to the clinic early. There will be vaccine for every single person with an appointment.
In order to accommodate our citizens who may not have internet access or have challenges using technology, we will have a COVID Vaccine Clinic for ages 75 and older with call-in appointments only. The clinic will be held on Friday, Jan., 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Individuals can call on the health department’s main line now at 217-342-9237 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to set up an appointment. Please be patient because we are receiving a high volume of calls. There are a limited number of appointments for this clinic. However, we will have more clinics weekly.
There is no need to get to the clinic early, as there will be vaccine for every single person with an appointment.
Required to receive vaccine at this particular clinic
1. An appointment booked by phone with the health department.
2. Go to the Effingham County Health Department website, www.effcohealth.org
3. Print, complete and sign a vaccine consent form
5. Review Vaccine Fact Sheet
You must bring a completed consent form
Bring your insurance cards
For more information on coronavirus, and Effingham County Health Department’s flu vaccination clinics visit www.effcohealth.org.
