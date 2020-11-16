The Effingham County Health Department today announced that three deaths were under investigation. Two of the deaths were announced on Saturday and the third on Sunday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). All of these deaths were females in their 90s.
ECHD also received notice of 170 new positive cases of COVID-19 from Saturday, Nov. 14, through Monday, Nov. 16. There were 36 cases on Saturday, 47 cases on Sunday, and 87 cases on Monday. The cases range in age from younger than 10 to 90s.
Illinois Region 6 seven-day rolling positivity rate continues to climb and is now up to 14% through Nov. 13, while Effingham County rolling positivity jumped to 25% for the same period. To see daily COVID statistics go to www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/statistics.
The ECHD urges residents to take precautions.
"We cannot say this often enough: The solution to this wave of COVID cases lies within our community. It is up to all of us if we want to come together and act for the benefit of everyone. Wear a mask, wash up, and spread out."
For more information on COVID, visit www.dph.illinois.gov/COVID-19 or www.effcohealth.org.
