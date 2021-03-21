The Effingham County Health Department will have first-dose COVID vaccination clinics on Thursday, March 25, and Friday, March 26.
Appointments for COVID vaccination clinics are now available to all of phase 1A, 1B and 1B+. This includes individuals who are under 65 with underlying health conditions and frontline essential workers. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced that higher education staff, government workers and media are also eligible to be vaccinated.
Appointments can made online until midnight the day before the clinic, or the appointments are fully booked, whichever comes first. Details and links are available on the health department’s website, www.effcohealth.org, or on the department’s Facebook page.
To receive vaccine:
- Register for an appointment at effcohealth.org
- Download and print a copy of the ticket. (or save picture on phone)
- Print, complete (use legal name) and sign a vaccine consent form at effcohealth.org
- Review the Vaccine Fact Sheet
- Bring your completed consent form, ticket, current insurance card(s) plus photo ID to your appointment.
Computers, Wi-Fi plus printing facilities are available at the Effingham Public Library. The library has offered to print tickets for free.
