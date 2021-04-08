The Effingham County Health Department announced 18 new positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday. Those testing positive range in age from teens to 80s.
Illinois Region 6 rolling seven-day test positivity rate was 2.6% through April 5, with Effingham County at 6.3% for the same period.
With the British variant B.1.1.7 detected in the county, the health department asks area residents to be vigilant; avoid crowds, mask up, wash hands thoroughly and social distance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.