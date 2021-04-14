Effingham County Health Department announced 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, ranging in age from 30s to 80s.
Illinois Region 6 seven-day rolling test positivity rate was 2.6% through April 11, while Effingham County was 7.6% for the same period — the highest in the region.
In a release, the health department said it has seen a lot of COVID cases presenting with gastrointestinal issues, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting and suggests if you are experiencing these symptoms to get tested for COVID.
COVID has a wide range of possible symptoms:
Fever or chills
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Fatigue
Muscle or body aches
Headache
New loss of taste or smell
Sore throat
Congestion or runny nose
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhea
The department has a first-dose Moderna Clinic on Thursday, April 15, from 3 to 6 p.m., and advises those ages 18 and over to make an appointment to get vaccinated as soon as possible. There will also be two second-dose Moderna clinics next week — Monday, April 19, from 2:30 to 6 p.m. and Friday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
