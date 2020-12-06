The Effingham County Health Department announced the COVID-related deaths of a man in his 90s and a woman in her 90s over the weekend, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in Effingham County to 30.
The health department also announced 67 new positive test results, bringing the total number of positive COVID cases for Effingham to 3,178. The cases range in age from younger than 10 to older than 100.
Illinois Region 6 test positivity rolling seven-day average was 12.1% through Dec. 3, while Effingham County's was 20.4% for the same period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.